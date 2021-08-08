Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

