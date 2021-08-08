Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £111 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £100.28 ($131.01).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET stock opened at GBX 6,530 ($85.31) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,402.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.85 billion and a PE ratio of -71.21.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.