Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.
Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 2,481,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41.
In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.
KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
