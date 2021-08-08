Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 2,481,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

