Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report $777.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.90 million and the lowest is $766.06 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $659.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,731,000 after acquiring an additional 100,281 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.77. The company had a trading volume of 530,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.89 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

