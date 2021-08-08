Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

KRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

