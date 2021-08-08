Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading Down 0.4%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 29,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 26,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32.

About Kaya (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

