KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $48.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 121.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,573. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.