KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Raised to €79.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $41.98 on Friday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.