Kelt Exploration’s (KEL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KEL. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.90.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock opened at C$3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.