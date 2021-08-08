Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Key Tronic to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

