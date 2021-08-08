KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after acquiring an additional 341,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

