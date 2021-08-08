KeyCorp Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Underweight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PNW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.45.

PNW stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

