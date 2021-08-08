KeyCorp Weighs in on MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for MercadoLibre in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,756.27 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,509.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

