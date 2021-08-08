Kforce Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

KFRC opened at $60.86 on Friday. Kforce has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $17,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kforce by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.