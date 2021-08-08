Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

