Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.63.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$21.13 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.87 and a twelve month high of C$21.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

