KIMCHI.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $569,008.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $683,579.78 and $569,008.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00842128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00101755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00040189 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,122,592,700 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.