Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

