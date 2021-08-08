KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $201,787,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $81,836,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

