Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives GBX 495 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

LON:KGH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 396 ($5.17). 32,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.48 million and a PE ratio of 96.59. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 412.39.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

