Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.15 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. 3,279,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,311. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.