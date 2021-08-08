Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

