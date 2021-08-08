Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Fastenal worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.26. 2,121,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.