Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 289,915 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,915 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

SLB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,061,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,120,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

