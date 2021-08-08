Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $145.23. 6,421,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

