Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $55.61 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.19% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $55,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,354. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

