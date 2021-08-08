Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $223.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

