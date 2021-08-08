Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 221 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $240.12 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

