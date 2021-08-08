Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

