KuCoin Token Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $10.70 or 0.00023829 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $857.35 million and $16.13 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.02 or 0.00844007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00101521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040119 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.