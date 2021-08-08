Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.55. 1,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 697,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kura Oncology by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

