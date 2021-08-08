Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $62,251.11 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,414,396.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $377,179.53.

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.95. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.