Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LSEA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 197,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,312. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

