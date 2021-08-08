Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.