Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.18

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 6156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Latham Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $655,000.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.