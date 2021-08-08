LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $162.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NYSE LCII opened at $147.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.