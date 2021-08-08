Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

