LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post $210.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the highest is $224.80 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 182.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $725.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $55,363 and sold 11,812 shares valued at $236,421. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 1,235,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

