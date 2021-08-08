LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $184.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -267.78 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

