LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LNSR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,806. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

