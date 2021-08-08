Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 2,570,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

