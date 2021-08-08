Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,144 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

