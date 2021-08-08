Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

LCUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

