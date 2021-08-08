Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$91.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.25.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$122.12 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$37.51 and a 1 year high of C$122.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.40.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

