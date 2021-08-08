Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde stock opened at $305.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 665,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,491,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $2,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

