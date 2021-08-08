Linker Coin (LNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,821.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $2,821.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.88 or 0.00817619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00098318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039491 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.