Lionel Bonnot Sells 2,198 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $328,730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $187.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SiTime by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

