Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Earnings Results

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Liquidity Services updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.280 EPS.
Shares of LQDT opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $779.45 million, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.