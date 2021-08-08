Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,961 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,334. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

