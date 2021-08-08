LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LPSN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 835,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,169. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

